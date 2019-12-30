Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0036

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 100.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a market capitalization of $132,709.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 78.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,168,150 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

