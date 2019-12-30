IDEX Membership Price Reaches $122.98 on Exchanges (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $245,963.00 and $601.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be purchased for about $122.98 or 0.01679118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

