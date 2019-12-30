Yocoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $218,180.00 (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Yocoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC and BTC-Alpha. Yocoin has a market cap of $218,180.00 and approximately $1,190.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00584297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009794 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Yocoin

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org

Buying and Selling Yocoin

Yocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, OOOBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

