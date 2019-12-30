Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.96

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$7.96 and last traded at C$7.95, with a volume of 476858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

LUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.56.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$303,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,220.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

