Maverick Chain (MVC) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Maverick Chain has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $287,892.00 and $2,236.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00190443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.01304637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.