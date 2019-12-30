Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Fusion has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $1.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000335 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,151.33 or 0.97640269 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit, Liquid and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

