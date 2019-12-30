Jibrel Network Hits Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.55 million and approximately $1,127.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Jibrel Network is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, IDEX, Gate.io, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

