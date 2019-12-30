Pundi X (NPXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $593,657.00

Dec 30th, 2019

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $593,657.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.
  • IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.
  • OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.
  • Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
  • Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.
  • ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,964,928,276 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

