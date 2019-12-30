Pundi X (NPXS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $593,657.00

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Pundi X has a market cap of $29.88 million and approximately $593,657.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 259,810,708,833 coins and its circulating supply is 234,964,928,276 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

