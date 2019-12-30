Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.19

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.19 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 219274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.
A number of equities analysts have commented on WDO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.51.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 43.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.
In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton purchased 22,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,912.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:WDO)
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
