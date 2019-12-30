Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.19

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$10.19 and last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 219274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 43.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton purchased 22,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12. Also, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,912.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

