Paragon Price Tops $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Paragon has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Paragon token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. Paragon has a market capitalization of $468,674.00 and $44.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00190443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.01304637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Paragon Token Trading

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Paragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.