Eden Price Reaches $0.0036 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Eden token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Eden has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00190443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.01304637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

