Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.16

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $60.16, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $900.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.08.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.