Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Short Interest Update

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 818,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. AON has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $212.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.12.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

In other news, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

