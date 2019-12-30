Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 68,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 659.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 321,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.78. 152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,598. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $188.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.