Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Trading Down 8.3%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) dropped 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 228,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 187,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

