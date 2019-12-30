Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 13,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $1,369,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $16,153,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,153,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 537.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $109.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

