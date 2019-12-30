Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $2,068,902.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,956.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,288 shares of company stock worth $7,609,276. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.40. 4,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,312. Allegion has a twelve month low of $77.91 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

