Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 10,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.68 per share, with a total value of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,418,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,938,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Aramark by 8.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 18,465,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Aramark by 277.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,101,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,729,000 after purchasing an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 712,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Aramark has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

