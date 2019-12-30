AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Short Interest Up 5.2% in December

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 660,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.02. 3,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,899. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $168.34 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.13.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.56%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

