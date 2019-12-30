Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Up 12.3% in December

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

AQUA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.