AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 806,100 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

AMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.38. 451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,848. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

