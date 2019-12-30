Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) were down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 115,575 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 90,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sparton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.