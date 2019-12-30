ThreeD Capital (CNSX:IDK) Stock Price Up 18.2%

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK)’s share price rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 307,196 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,512% from the average daily volume of 19,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About ThreeD Capital (CNSX:IDK)

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

