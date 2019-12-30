-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TELL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tellurian by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tellurian by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 18.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 80,768 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Tellurian by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 228,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.90. Tellurian has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $11.80.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

