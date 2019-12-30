E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.77. E*TRADE Financial posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow E*TRADE Financial.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

ETFC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 265,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,301. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. E*TRADE Financial has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 393.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,462 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,752,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,581,000 after acquiring an additional 957,204 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after acquiring an additional 693,350 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 185.7% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 856,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,428,000 after acquiring an additional 556,837 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 191.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 737,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 484,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.