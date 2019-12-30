$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Telephone & Data Systems posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 138,220 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 33,988 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 98,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.03. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

