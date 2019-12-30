$427.50 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to announce sales of $427.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.70 million. DexCom posted sales of $338.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.24. 5,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,685. DexCom has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.95 and a beta of 0.76.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.17, for a total value of $326,576.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,636 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,024. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 120.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.