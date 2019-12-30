-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $14,410,000.00. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $13,509,000.00.

VIR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

