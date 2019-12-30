Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.09. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.41.

Shares of WSM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $49.18 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,469,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

