Brokerages Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will post $249.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.40 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $247.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year sales of $991.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.56 million to $994.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. CSG Systems International’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

CSGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of CSGS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.47. 4,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.