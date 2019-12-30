$57.97 Million in Sales Expected for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report sales of $57.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.21 million and the highest is $58.72 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $56.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $228.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.17 million to $229.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $240.33 million, with estimates ranging from $237.10 million to $243.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMTC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

BMTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.21. 605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $828.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

