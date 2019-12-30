Zacks: Analysts Expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.72. Cousins Properties posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.98. 6,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

