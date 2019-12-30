Vetri Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (VLD)

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Vetri has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Vetri token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange and IDEX. Vetri has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $287.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,110,100 tokens. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global . The official website for Vetri is vetri.global . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vetri Token Trading

Vetri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vetri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

