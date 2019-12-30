OneLedger (OLT) Price Tops $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, OneLedger has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx, IDEX and LATOKEN. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $419,742.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.06004792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036546 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001231 BTC.

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,225,666 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, Kucoin, CoinEx, LATOKEN, Hotbit and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

