Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $109,433.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,245,933 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

