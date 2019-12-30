More Coin (MORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,476.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $73,476.00 and $4,054.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

