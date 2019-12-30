Dai Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, YoBit, OasisDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, AirSwap, DDEX, Ethfinex and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

