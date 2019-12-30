DEX Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $454,310.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEX has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

