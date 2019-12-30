POA Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and HitBTC. POA has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $25,680.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, POA has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

POA Profile

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.

POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

