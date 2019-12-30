Vodi X (VDX) Achieves Market Cap of $367,350.00

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Vodi X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Vodi X has a market cap of $367,350.00 and $2,072.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.
  • Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.
  • TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.
  • Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.
  • COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.
  • Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X's total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. Vodi X's official website is vodix.io. Vodi X's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX.

Vodi X Token Trading

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

