Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.39 Million

Brokerages expect that Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will report sales of $123.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.10 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $138.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $552.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.90 million to $553.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $531.69 million, with estimates ranging from $514.90 million to $552.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,406.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Britt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,421 shares of company stock worth $1,295,728. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,148,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,929,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.03. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.65%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

