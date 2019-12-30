Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

UNM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. 12,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,051. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Unum Group by 376.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 2,662,577 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 25,404.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after buying an additional 1,522,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after buying an additional 1,218,617 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,742,000 after buying an additional 1,004,924 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 145.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,450,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,662,000 after buying an additional 859,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

