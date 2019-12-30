Analysts Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $600,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,659.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 309.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 301,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 227,898 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,969,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. 9,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $36.63 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

