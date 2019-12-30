RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post sales of $58.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.49 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $63.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $232.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $235.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $234.16 million, with estimates ranging from $228.05 million to $242.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $58.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPT. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 34.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 145,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 25,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

RPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.68. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $14.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

