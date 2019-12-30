$1.61 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 194.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $128.10. 1,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,907. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.