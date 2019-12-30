Short Interest in LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Increases By 6.1%

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 231,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 949,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 40,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOGC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

