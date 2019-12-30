Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Up 6.1% in December

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 722,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $237.43. 62,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $135.92 and a 52 week high of $240.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.82.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares in the company, valued at $18,871,566.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,121,000 after acquiring an additional 274,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after acquiring an additional 121,443 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after acquiring an additional 149,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,070.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,878,000 after acquiring an additional 740,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

