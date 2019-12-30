GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 62,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after buying an additional 1,412,368 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,776,000 after buying an additional 989,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,845,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after buying an additional 212,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,736,756 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,805,000 after buying an additional 76,197 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,034,000 after buying an additional 141,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. UBS Group raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.