Short Interest in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Increases By 6.0%

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.91. 8,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.71 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price target on Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,677 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,059 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 11.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 84,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 638.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 447.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

