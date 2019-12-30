Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 28th total of 438,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

GLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

GLMD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a current ratio of 22.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. As a group, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 147,705 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

